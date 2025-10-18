Saturday, October 18, 2025
Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani paid a visit to Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah at his residence.

APP22-181025 KARACHI: October 18 – Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani paid a visit to Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah at his residence. APP/FHA
KARACHI: October 18 – 
