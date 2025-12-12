Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M) T Bt in a group photograph with participants after the closing ceremony of the 8th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-8) at Pakistan Navy War College.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.