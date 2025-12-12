Friday, December 12, 2025
Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani addressing during the closing ceremony of the 8th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-8) at Pakistan Navy War College.

APP25-121225 LAHORE: December 12 - Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani addressing during the closing ceremony of the 8th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-8) at Pakistan Navy War College. APP/MTF/FHA
LAHORE: December 12 – Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani addressing during the closing ceremony of the 8th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-8) at Pakistan Navy War College.

APP21-121225
LAHORE: December 12 – Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani awards certificates of completion to participants of the 8th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-8) at Pakistan Navy War College. APP/MTF/FHA

LAHORE: December 12 – Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani awards certificates of completion to participants of the 8th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-8) at Pakistan Navy War College. APP/MTF/FHA
LAHORE: December 12 – Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani awards certificates of completion to participants of the 8th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-8) at Pakistan Navy War College. APP/MTF/FHA
LAHORE: December 12 – Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani awards certificates of completion to participants of the 8th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-8) at Pakistan Navy War College. APP/MTF/FHA
