Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani addressing during the closing ceremony of the 8th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-8) at Pakistan Navy War College.
APP21-121225
LAHORE: December 12 – Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani awards certificates of completion to participants of the 8th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-8) at Pakistan Navy War College. APP/MTF/FHA
