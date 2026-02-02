Monday, February 2, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani offers fateha on the sad demise...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani offers fateha on the sad demise of the mother of Faisal Nisar, MD Utility Stores, and Amir Nisar, Federal Government Inspector of Railways

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani offers fateha on the sad demise of the mother of Faisal Nisar, MD Utility Stores, and Amir Nisar, Federal Government Inspector of Railways
APP52-010226 LAHORE: February 01 - Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani offers fateha on the sad demise of the mother of Faisal Nisar, MD Utility Stores, and Amir Nisar, Federal Government Inspector of Railways. APP/FHA
2
- Advertisement -
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani offers fateha on the sad demise of the mother of Faisal Nisar, MD Utility Stores, and Amir Nisar, Federal Government Inspector of Railways
APP52-010226
LAHORE
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan