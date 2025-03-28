21.9 C
Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, and Sheikh Afeefuddin Jillani, the 19th direct descendant of the esteemed Islamic scholar Al-Sheikh Al-Sayyid Abdul Qadir Al-Jailani (R.A), praying for Allah’s guidance and protection for Muslims worldwide

APP12-280325 KUALA LUMPUR: March 28 – Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, and Sheikh Afeefuddin Jillani, the 19th direct descendant of the esteemed Islamic scholar Al-Sheikh Al-Sayyid Abdul Qadir Al-Jailani (R.A), praying for Allah's guidance and protection for Muslims worldwide. APP/MAF/FHA
