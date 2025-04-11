Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani addresses the inaugural session after being elected Founding Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) on “Global Unity through Parliamentary Diplomacy in Seoul, South Korea
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.