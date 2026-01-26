Monday, January 26, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani in a meeting with Italian Ambassador...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani in a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin at Gilani House

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani in a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin at Gilani House
APP26-250126 MULTAN: January 25 - Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani in a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin at Gilani House. APP/TVE/FHA
6
- Advertisement -
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani in a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin at Gilani House
APP26-250126
MULTAN
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan