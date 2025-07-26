Saturday, July 26, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosChairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani participates in the cake-cutting ceremony held...
PhotosNational Photos

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani participates in the cake-cutting ceremony held in honor of President Asif Ali Zardari’s birthday at the President House

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani participates in the cake-cutting ceremony held in honor of President Asif Ali Zardari's birthday at the President House
APP31-260725 ISLAMABAD: July 26 - Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani participates in the cake-cutting ceremony held in honor of President Asif Ali Zardari's birthday at the President House. APP/ABB
5
- Advertisement -
Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani participates in the cake-cutting ceremony held in honor of President Asif Ali Zardari's birthday at the President House
APP31-260725
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan