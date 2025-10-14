Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Speaker of the mili majlis of the republic of Azerbaijan, Ms. Sahiba Gafarova and speaker of the Grand National assembly of Türkiye, Mr. Numan Kurtulmuş exchanging views at a reception
