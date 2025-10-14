Tuesday, October 14, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Speaker of the mili majlis of...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Speaker of the mili majlis of the republic of Azerbaijan, Ms. Sahiba Gafarova and speaker of the Grand National assembly of Türkiye, Mr. Numan Kurtulmuş exchanging views at a reception

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Speaker of the mili majlis of the republic of Azerbaijan, Ms. Sahiba Gafarova and speaker of the Grand National assembly of Türkiye, Mr. Numan Kurtulmuş exchanging views at a reception
APP26-141025 ISLAMABAD: October 14 - Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Speaker of the mili majlis of the republic of Azerbaijan, Ms. Sahiba Gafarova and speaker of the Grand National assembly of Türkiye, Mr. Numan Kurtulmuş exchanging views at a reception. APP/MAF/TZD/FHA
5
- Advertisement -
Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Speaker of the mili majlis of the republic of Azerbaijan, Ms. Sahiba Gafarova and speaker of the Grand National assembly of Türkiye, Mr. Numan Kurtulmuş exchanging views at a reception
APP26-141025
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan