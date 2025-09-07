Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani receiving the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Multan Airport. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit the flood affected areas and meet the flood affectees during the visit
