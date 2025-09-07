Monday, September 8, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani receiving the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani receiving the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Multan Airport. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit the flood affected areas and meet the flood affectees during the visit

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani receiving the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Multan Airport. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit the flood affected areas and meet the flood affectees during the visit
APP21-070925 MULTAN: September 07 - Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani receiving the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Multan Airport. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit the flood affected areas and meet the flood affectees during the visit. APP/TZD
3
- Advertisement -
Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani receiving the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Multan Airport. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit the flood affected areas and meet the flood affectees during the visit
APP21-070925
MULTAN
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan