Tuesday, November 11, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosChairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in a meeting with Speaker of...
PhotosNational Photos

Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in a meeting with Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar, H.E. Hassan Bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim.

APP54-101125 ISLAMABAD: November 10 - Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in a meeting with Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar, H.E. Hassan Bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim. APP/IQJ/TZD
11
- Advertisement -
Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in a meeting with Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar, H.E. Hassan Bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim.
APP54-101125
ISLAMABAD: November 10 – 
Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in a meeting with Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar, H.E. Hassan Bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim.
APP53-101125
ISLAMABAD: November 10 – Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in a meeting with Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar, H.E. Hassan Bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim. APP/IQJ/TZD
Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in a meeting with Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar, H.E. Hassan Bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim.
APP55-101125
ISLAMABAD: November 10 – Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in a group photo with Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar, H.E. Hassan Bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim. APP/IQJ/TZD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan