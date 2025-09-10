Thursday, September 11, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, in a meeting with Al-Sheikh Al-Sayyid...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, in a meeting with Al-Sheikh Al-Sayyid Afeefudin Al-Jailani, Custodian of the Shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Al-Jailani (RA)

Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, in a meeting with Al-Sheikh Al-Sayyid Afeefudin Al-Jailani, Custodian of the Shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Al-Jailani (RA)
APP78-100925 ISLAMABAD: September 10 - Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, in a meeting with Al-Sheikh Al-Sayyid Afeefudin Al-Jailani, Custodian of the Shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Al-Jailani (RA). APP/FHA
12
- Advertisement -
Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, in a meeting with Al-Sheikh Al-Sayyid Afeefudin Al-Jailani, Custodian of the Shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Al-Jailani (RA)
APP78-100925
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan