Tuesday, October 14, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani exchanging views with Sheiκh Dr. Mohammed...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani exchanging views with Sheiκh Dr. Mohammed Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League at a reception hosted by Minister for religious affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani exchanging views with Sheiκh Dr. Mohammed Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League at a reception hosted by Minister for religious affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf
APP25-141025 ISLAMABAD: October 14 - Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani exchanging views with Sheiκh Dr. Mohammed Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League at a reception hosted by Minister for religious affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf. APP/MAF/TZD/FHA
4
- Advertisement -
Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani exchanging views with Sheiκh Dr. Mohammed Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League at a reception hosted by Minister for religious affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf
APP25-141025
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan