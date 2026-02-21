Sunday, February 22, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani addressing the gathering during the 48th...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani addressing the gathering during the 48th death anniversary of his father Alamdar Hussain Gilani at the shrine of Musa Pak

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani addressing the gathering during the 48th death anniversary of his father Alamdar Hussain Gilani at the shrine of Musa Pak
APP32-210226 MULTAN: February 21 - Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani addressing the gathering during the 48th death anniversary of his father Alamdar Hussain Gilani at the shrine of Musa Pak. APP/SFD/ABB
46
Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani addressing the gathering during the 48th death anniversary of his father Alamdar Hussain Gilani at the shrine of Musa Pak
APP32-210226
MULTAN
Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani addressing the gathering during the 48th death anniversary of his father Alamdar Hussain Gilani at the shrine of Musa Pak
APP40-210226
MULTAN 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan