Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani addressing a ceremony at Jinnah Convention Centre as the chief guest to mark the 95th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani addressing a ceremony at Jinnah Convention Centre as the chief guest to mark the 95th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
APP63-230925
ISLAMABAD: September 23 – 
APP64-230925
ISLAMABAD: September 23 – Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki cutting cake to mark the 95th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during a ceremony at Jinnah Convention Centre. APP/SMR/FHA
