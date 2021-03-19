Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik meeting with...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik meeting with H.E. Hamid Abbas Lafta, Ambassador of Iraq in Pakistan Fri, 19 Mar 2021, 8:12 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-190321 ISLAMABAD: March 19 - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik meeting with H.E. Hamid Abbas Lafta, Ambassador of Iraq in Pakistan. APP photo by Saleem RanaALSO READ NA Speaker holds meeting with Chairman SenateRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORRehman Malik, Iraqi envoy discuss bilateral relations, peace process in IraqNA Speaker holds meeting with Chairman SenateAmbassador of Switzerland interacting with Afghan refugees in Panian refugee village