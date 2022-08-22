Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education & Professional Training Senator Irfan-Ul-Haque Siddiqui, presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education & Professional Training Senator Irfan-Ul-Haque Siddiqui, presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House
APP60-220822 ISLAMABAD: August 22 - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education & Professional Training Senator Irfan-Ul-Haque Siddiqui, presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House. APP
Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education & Professional Training Senator Irfan-Ul-Haque Siddiqui, presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House
APP60-220822 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Convener Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Communications, Senator Saifullah Abro presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Convener Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Communications, Senator Saifullah Abro presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain presides over a meeting during the signing ceremony between Ministry and AIOU for Launch of 04 TV satellite Education Channels at Ministry

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain presides over a meeting during the signing ceremony between Ministry and AIOU for Launch of...

APHC-AJK celebrates Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s Independence in Islamabad

An eye catching view of fireworks on the eve of celebrating the 75th Independence Day Anniversary of Pakistan in front of Parliament House

Senator Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Senator Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament...

Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Children Parliament pledges creating equal opportunities for acquiring quality knowledge

Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addresses Women Parliamentarians Convention in connection of Diamond Jubilee Celebration of First Constituent Assembly in Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanges views with Chinese Ambassador , Mr. Nong Rong at Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanges views with Chinese Ambassador , Mr. Nong Rong at Parliament House

Foreign Minister of Togolese Republic Mr. Robert Dussey called on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House

Foreign Minister of Togolese Republic Mr. Robert Dussey called on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Ms. Ruth Mukwana section chief of Asia -Pacific, Caribbean, Latin America, Unocha at the Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Ms. Ruth Mukwana section chief of Asia -Pacific, Caribbean, Latin America, Unocha at the Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing the media after inaugurating Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the First Constituent Assembly of Pakistan at Parliament House.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing the media after inaugurating Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the First Constituent Assembly of Pakistan at Parliament House.

Banners are displayed in front of Parliament House and Constitution Avenue in connection with upcoming “Youm e Istehsal” to support Kashmiries on 5th of August

Banners are displayed in front of Parliament House and Constitution Avenue in connection with upcoming “Youm e Istehsal” to support Kashmiries on 5th of...