Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed during the National Dialogue on “From Global Development Initiative to Global Security Initiative” jointly organized by China Study Centre, COMSATS University and IPRI

APP03-061022 ISLAMABAD: October 06 - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed during the National Dialogue on "From Global Development Initiative to Global Security Initiative" jointly organized by China Study Centre, COMSATS University and IPRI. APP
A rally organized by Milad Committee in connection with upcoming Eid Milad-un- Nabi is passing through Zarghoon Road of

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal in a group photo during the National Dialogue on "From Global Development Initiative to Global Security Initiative" jointly organized by China Study Centre, COMSATS University and IPRI

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal is addressing during the National Dialogue on "From Global Development Initiative to Global Security Initiative" jointly organized by China Study Centre, COMSATS University and IPRI

Ambassador Peoples Republic of China to Pakistan Nong Rang is cutting cake along with others during the National Dialogue on "From Global Development Initiative to Global Security Initiative" jointly organized by China Study Centre, COMSATS University and IPRI

A Doctor examines the flood affected woman in medical camp organized by active women foundation at Fatehabad Village

Advisor to the PM on Tourism and Sports Aoun Chaudhry distributing certificates to the participants of the exhibition to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDCAdvisor to the PM on Tourism and Sports Aoun Chaudhry distributing certificates to the participants of the exhibition to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDC

Advisor to the PM on Tourism and Sports Aoun Chaudhry addressing the closing ceremony of two-days conference and photography exhibition to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDC

Mr. Awn Chaudhry Advisor to the PM on Tourism and Sports addresses at a two-day conference and photography exhibition on the theme “Rethinking Tourism” to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDC at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

Female visitors and taking keen interest in a beautiful Photo during two-day conference and photography exhibition on the theme “Rethinking Tourism” to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDC at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

Mr Awn chaudhry Advisor to the PM on Tourism and Sports cutting ribbon to kickoff a two-day conference and photography exhibition on the theme “Rethinking Tourism” to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDC at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing a presser as Deputy Chairman NFRCC

Delegation of ILO calls on Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi

