Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, met with Her Excellency Sahiba Gafarova, Chair of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), During the meeting Senator Sarmad Ali and Senator Zeeshan khanzada were also present
