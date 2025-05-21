32.1 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Senate of Pakistan, Honourable Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, meets Lorenzo Fontana,...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Honourable Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, meets Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, in Rome. The meeting reaffirmed commitment to enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation and promoting people-to-people ties

Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Honourable Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, meets Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, in Rome. The meeting reaffirmed commitment to enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation and promoting people-to-people ties
APP63-200525 ROME: May 20 - Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Honourable Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, meets Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, in Rome. The meeting reaffirmed commitment to enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation and promoting people-to-people ties. APP/ABB
26
- Advertisement -
Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Honourable Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, meets Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, in Rome. The meeting reaffirmed commitment to enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation and promoting people-to-people ties
APP63-200525
ROME
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan