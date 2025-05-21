Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Honourable Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, meets Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, in Rome. The meeting reaffirmed commitment to enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation and promoting people-to-people ties
