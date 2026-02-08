Sunday, February 8, 2026
APP07-080226 DUBAI: February 08 - Chairman Senate of Pakistan, H.E. Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani addressing as chief guest at a prestigious ceremony marking the appointment of Syed Kashif Ali as Honorary Consul of the Republic of Moldova in Pakistan. APP/TZD
