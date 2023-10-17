ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Senators offering Fateha for the departed soul of mother in law of Moulana Fazal Ur Rehman at his residence

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Senators offering Fateha for the departed soul of mother in law of Moulana Fazal Ur Rehman at his residence
APP49-171023 ISLAMABAD: October 17 - Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Senators offering Fateha for the departed soul of mother in law of Moulana Fazal Ur Rehman at his residence. APP/ABB/FHA
Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Senators offering Fateha for the departed soul of mother in law of Moulana Fazal Ur Rehman at his residence
APP49-171023
ISLAMABAD
Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Senators offering Fateha for the departed soul of mother in law of Moulana Fazal Ur Rehman at his residence
APP50-171023
ISLAMABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services