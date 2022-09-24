Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Senators in a group photo at the ceremony organized by Saudi Embassy to mark the national day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

September 24

Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi attended reception on occasion of “92nd National Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”

Dr. Palitha Gunrathana Mahipala, Country Director of World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan handing over mini ambulances, motorbikes and essential medical equipments to Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for flood affected Districts of Balochistan

Mr. Neak oknha Sear Rithy, Chairman & Board of Directors, World Bridge group of companies, Kingdom of Cambodia calling on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House

Senator Faisal Javed, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman Senate Standing Committee On Interior presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Heritage & Culture presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Sanjrani calls upon IPU to support flood hit people of Pakistan

H.E. Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his office

H.E. Dr. Samir Abdulaziz Ali Tubayyab, CEO Transformation Management office of Ministry of Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin calling on chairman senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House in Federal Capital

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo at Parliament House

