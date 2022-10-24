Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with other leaders of the Islamic World attending a reception hosted by the Speaker of the house of representatives of Indonesia

APP50-241022 BANDUNG: October 24 - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with other leaders of the Islamic World attending a reception hosted by the Speaker of the house of representatives of Indonesia. APP/MAF/MOS/FHA
Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, presiding over a meeting of the Senate Committee on delegated legislation after being elected as Chairman of the committee at Parliament House

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

H.E.Adam M Tugio, Ambassador of the Repulic of Indonesia called on Minster for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif presenting a Shield to H.E. Adam M Tugio, Ambassador of the Repulic of Indonesia in Islamabad

Sanjrani hails KSA’s, MWL’s role in mitigating problems of Islamic world

Senator Hidayat Ullah, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on aviation presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing a press Conference

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a group photo with a group of Spouses of Diplomatic corps at Parliament in Federal Capital

Senator Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani interacting with a group of Spouses of Diplomatic corps at Parliament House Islamabad

Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Chairman Pakistan Sports Goods Association Arshad Latif Butt presenting a commemorative shield to anchor person and senior journalist Sohail Warach in the meeting

Mr. Xie Guoxiang Minister Counselor and Mr. Zhu Songsong First Secretary of Chinese Embassy presenting Rupees one crore to Chairman National highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Agha in Donation ceremony

