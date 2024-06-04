APP37-030624
LAHORE: June 03 – Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority, Dr Javed Iqbal is presented souvenir to Chief Instructor Ms. Samina Intizar and Director Fouz Khalid Khan on the occasion officers of the 40th mid-career management course of National Institute of Management at Punjab Revenue Authority.
