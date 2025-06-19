32.8 C
Islamabad
Friday, June 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ہومPhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Punjab Land Records Authority Chaudhry Tariq Subhani and Vice Chancellor Dr....
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman Punjab Land Records Authority Chaudhry Tariq Subhani and Vice Chancellor Dr. Shazia Bashir (GCWUS) distribute certificates among students during the 6th convocation of Government College Women University, at a private marquee

Chairman Punjab Land Records Authority Chaudhry Tariq Subhani and Vice Chancellor Dr. Shazia Bashir (GCWUS) distribute certificates among students during the 6th convocation of Government College Women University, at a private marquee
APP56-190625 SIALKOT: June 19 – Chairman Punjab Land Records Authority Chaudhry Tariq Subhani and Vice Chancellor Dr. Shazia Bashir (GCWUS) distribute certificates among students during the 6th convocation of Government College Women University, at a private marquee. APP/MUT/TZD/SSH
153
- Advertisement -
Chairman Punjab Land Records Authority Chaudhry Tariq Subhani and Vice Chancellor Dr. Shazia Bashir (GCWUS) distribute certificates among students during the 6th convocation of Government College Women University, at a private marquee
APP56-190625
SIALKOT
Chairman Punjab Land Records Authority Chaudhry Tariq Subhani and Vice Chancellor Dr. Shazia Bashir (GCWUS) distribute certificates among students during the 6th convocation of Government College Women University, at a private marquee
APP57-190625
SIALKOT
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

مزید لوڈ کریں

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan