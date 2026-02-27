Saturday, February 28, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at an Iftar dinner hosted by...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at an Iftar dinner hosted by Larkana Mayor Anwar Ali Luhur, with participation of dignitaries, journalists, business leaders, and civil society members

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at an Iftar dinner hosted by Larkana Mayor Anwar Ali Luhur, with participation of dignitaries, journalists, business leaders, and civil society members
APP46-270226 LARKANA: February 27 - Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at an Iftar dinner hosted by Larkana Mayor Anwar Ali Luhur, with participation of dignitaries, journalists, business leaders, and civil society members. APP/NAS/ABB
53
Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at an Iftar dinner hosted by Larkana Mayor Anwar Ali Luhur, with participation of dignitaries, journalists, business leaders, and civil society members
APP46-270226
LARKANA
Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at an Iftar dinner hosted by Larkana Mayor Anwar Ali Luhur, with participation of dignitaries, journalists, business leaders, and civil society members
APP47-270226
LARKANA 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan