PhotosNational Photos Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah unveils the plaque to lay foundation stone of the Cancer Centre at Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus Wed, 16 Nov 2022, 12:16 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP67-151122 KARACHI: November 15 - Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah unveils the plaque to lay foundation stone of the Cancer Centre at Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus. APP/ IQJ/TZD/FHA APP67-151122 KARACHI