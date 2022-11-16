Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah unveils the plaque to lay foundation stone of the Cancer Centre at Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah unveils the plaque to lay foundation stone of the Cancer Centre at Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus
APP67-151122 KARACHI: November 15 - Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah unveils the plaque to lay foundation stone of the Cancer Centre at Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus. APP/ IQJ/TZD/FHA
Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah unveils the plaque to lay foundation stone of the Cancer Centre at Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus
APP67-151122 KARACHI