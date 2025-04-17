33.2 C
Chairman PM Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed addressing during the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme session on Breaking Barriers: Overcoming Challenges to Empower Youth at Sindh Madressa tul Islam University.

APP11-170425 KARACHI: April 17 - Chairman PM Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed addressing during the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme session on Breaking Barriers: Overcoming Challenges to Empower Youth at Sindh Madressa tul Islam University.
APP11-170425
KARACHI: April 17 –
APP10-170425
KARACHI: April 17 – Chairman PM Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed cutting ribbon to inaugurate the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme session on Breaking Barriers: Overcoming Challenges to Empower Youth at Sindh Madressa tul Islam University. APP/AMH/TZD
APP12-170425
KARACHI: April 17 – Chairman PM Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed visiting after inaugurate the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme session on Breaking Barriers: Overcoming Challenges to Empower Youth at Sindh Madressa tul Islam University. APP/AMH/TZD
