32.8 C
Islamabad
Friday, June 20, 2025
ہومPhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon presenting comprehensive Report...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon presenting comprehensive Report of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir visit to the United Kingdom to Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House

APP61-190625 ISLAMABAD: June 19 - Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon presenting comprehensive Report of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir visit to the United Kingdom to Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House. APP/TZD
APP61-190625
ISLAMABAD
