Monday, December 15, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi is holding a...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi is holding a press conference at Jamia Masjid Bilal Rehmanpura

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi is holding a press conference at Jamia Masjid Bilal Rehmanpura
APP26-141225 LAHORE: December 14 - Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi is holding a press conference at Jamia Masjid Bilal Rehmanpura. APP/AHF/FHA
5
- Advertisement -
Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi is holding a press conference at Jamia Masjid Bilal Rehmanpura
APP26-141225
LAHORE
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan