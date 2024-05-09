Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi along with Ulema and Mashaikh holding a press conference at Jamia Manzoor Islamia.

- A worker busy in preparing traditional food item “sajji” to attract the customers outside restaurant.
- Kanz-ul-Madaris board grand convocation held
- Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Prof. Ahsan Iqbal meeting with representatives of China Development Bank (CDB).
- DG NADRA Regional Head Office Quetta Muhammad Kashi Iqbal listening issues of public at open court (Khuli Khechari) organized on special directive of PM at New Zarhoon Road.
- Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz in a meeting with Deputy Political Counselor of US Embassy Christopher J. Brown at Parliament House.
