ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP

Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing to media during the Palestine Conference at a local hotel.

Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing to media during the Palestine Conference at a local hotel.
APP38-181023 ISLAMABAD: October 18 - Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing to media during the Palestine Conference at a local hotel. APP/SMR/MAF/TZD/ABB
Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing to media during the Palestine Conference at a local hotel.
APP38-181023
ISLAMABAD: October 18
Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing to media during the Palestine Conference at a local hotel.
APP39-181023
ISLAMABAD: October 18 – Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing to media during the Palestine Conference at a local hotel. APP/SMR/MAF/TZD/ABB

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services