Saturday, September 20, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, visiting a stall during...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, visiting a stall during the Job Fair ceremony at St. Anthony School Regal

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, visiting a stall during the Job Fair ceremony at St. Anthony School Regal
APP31-200925 LAHORE: September 20 - Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, visiting a stall during the Job Fair ceremony at St. Anthony School Regal. APP/AMI/FHA
5
- Advertisement -
Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, visiting a stall during the Job Fair ceremony at St. Anthony School Regal
APP31-200925
LAHORE
Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, visiting a stall during the Job Fair ceremony at St. Anthony School Regal
APP32-200925
LAHORE 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan