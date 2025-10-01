Wednesday, October 1, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosChairman Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzand Ali Wazir presenting a traditional...
PhotosNational Photos

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzand Ali Wazir presenting a traditional turban to Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani at Governor House.

APP57-011025 PESHAWAR: October 01 - Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzand Ali Wazir presenting a traditional turban to Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani at Governor House. APP/TZD
11
- Advertisement -
Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzand Ali Wazir presenting a traditional turban to Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani at Governor House.
APP57-011025
PESHAWAR: October 01 – 
Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzand Ali Wazir presenting a traditional turban to Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani at Governor House.
APP58-011025
PESHAWAR: October 01 – Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzand Ali Wazir presenting a traditional turban to Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani at Governor House. APP/TZD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan