HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addresses a "Meet the...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addresses a “Meet the Press” event at the National Press Club.

APP36-270625 ISLAMABAD: June 27 – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addresses a "Meet the Press" event at the National Press Club.
17
- Advertisement -
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addresses a "Meet the Press" event at the National Press Club.
APP36-270625
ISLAMABAD: June 27 –
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addresses a “Meet the Press” event at the National Press Club.
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addresses a "Meet the Press" event at the National Press Club.
APP37-270625
ISLAMABAD: June 27 – C
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addresses a "Meet the Press" event at the National Press Club.
APP38-270625
ISLAMABAD: June 27 – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addresses a “Meet the Press” event at the National Press Club. APP/ADZ/MAF/ABB/SSH
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addresses a "Meet the Press" event at the National Press Club.
APP39-270625
ISLAMABAD: June 27 – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addresses a “Meet the Press” event at the National Press Club. APP/ADZ/MAF/ABB/SSH
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan