Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offering Fateha condolences with Agha Shahbaz Khan Durrani over the demise of his Father former Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Ahmed Khan Durrani at his residence Kot Durani Garhi Yaseen.

APP64-211025 LARKANA: October 21 - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offering Fateha condolences with Agha Shahbaz Khan Durrani over the demise of his Father former Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Ahmed Khan Durrani at his residence Kot Durani Garhi Yaseen. APP/NAS/MAF/TZD/ABB
LARKANA: October 21 – 
