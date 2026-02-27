Saturday, February 28, 2026
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meeting with Nawab Amir Bakhsh Khan Bhutto, son of former Sindh Chief Minister Late Sardar Mumtaz Ali Khan Bhutto at Naudero House

APP45-270226 LARKANA: February 27 - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meeting with Nawab Amir Bakhsh Khan Bhutto, son of former Sindh Chief Minister Late Sardar Mumtaz Ali Khan Bhutto at Naudero House. APP/NAS/ABB
