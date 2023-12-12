Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing to workers convention at Ghulam Hussain Park

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing to workers convention at Ghulam Hussain Park
APP76-121223 GUJRANWALA: December 12 - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing to workers convention at Ghulam Hussain Park. APP/ABB
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing to workers convention at Ghulam Hussain Park
APP76-121223
GUJRANWALA

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services