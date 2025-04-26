29.4 C
Islamabad
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the flood affectees women...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the flood affectees women during Land Titles Distribution Ceremony under construction of Sindh People’s Housing for flood affectees at Ali Wahan Village

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the flood affectees women during Land Titles Distribution Ceremony under construction of Sindh People’s Housing for flood affectees at Ali Wahan Village
APP16-260425 SUKKUR: April 26 - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the flood affectees women during Land Titles Distribution Ceremony under construction of Sindh People’s Housing for flood affectees at Ali Wahan Village. APP/NAS/ABB
0
- Advertisement -
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the flood affectees women during Land Titles Distribution Ceremony under construction of Sindh People’s Housing for flood affectees at Ali Wahan Village
APP16-260425
SUKKUR
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the flood affectees women during Land Titles Distribution Ceremony under construction of Sindh People’s Housing for flood affectees at Ali Wahan Village
APP17-260425
SUKKUR
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the flood affectees women during Land Titles Distribution Ceremony under construction of Sindh People’s Housing for flood affectees at Ali Wahan Village
APP18-260425
SUKKUR
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan