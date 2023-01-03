Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a group photo with students of flood damaged school during his visit to the flood affected area of Sita Village near Dadu

APP69-030123 LARKANA: January 03 - Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a group photo with students of flood damaged school during his visit to the flood affected area of Sita Village near Dadu. APP/NAS/IQJ/TZD/FHA
Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking with students of flood damaged school during his visit to the flood affected area of Sita Village near Dadu

Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking with media persons during his visit the flood affected area of Sita Village near Dadu

Chairman of HEC Prof, Dr. Mukhtiar Ahmed inspecting different department of BUITEMS during his visit

Chairman of Higher Education Commission Prof, Dr. Mukhtiar Ahmed chairing meeting of universities of Balochistan for promotion education at BUITEMS

Students and Faculty members of UOB handed over goods and other necessary items to Chairman of Higher Education Commissioner for Flood victims of Balochistan

Chairman NDMA Lt. General Inam Haider Malik presiding meeting on COVID-19 Surveilance at Airports held at NDMA Main Hall, ERRA premises

Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offering Fateha after condoling with Waris Bhutto brother of Shaheed DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto at his residence Lahori Muhallah

Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showering flowers at the grave of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inspecting the newly constructed Medical Emergency Response Center at Chandka Medical Civil Hospital during his visit

Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media persons after inspecting the newly constructed Medical Emergency Response Center at Chandka Medical Civil Hospital during his visit

Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in group photo with Rescue 1122 workers during inspecting the newly constructed Medical Emergency Response Center at Chandka Medical Civil Hospital

