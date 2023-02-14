PhotosNational Photos Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other PPP leaders offering Dua after laying flowers on the memorial of the Unsung Heroes of Democracy in Pakistan in front of Parliament Lawn Tue, 14 Feb 2023, 12:22 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP47-130223 ISLAMABAD: February 13 - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other PPP leaders offering Dua after laying flowers on the memorial of the Unsung Heroes of Democracy in Pakistan in front of Parliament Lawn. APP/FHA APP47-130223 ISLAMABAD