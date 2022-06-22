PhotosNational Photos Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing to public gathering on the occasion of 69th birthday anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Municipal Stadium Wed, 22 Jun 2022, 12:49 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP73-210622 LARKANA: June 21 - Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing to public gathering on the occasion of 69th birthday anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Municipal Stadium. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP73-210622 LARKANA