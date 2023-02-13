PhotosNational Photos Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the Participants of Ceremony to Commemorate the 50 Years of Unsung Heroes of Democracy in Pakistan in front of Parliament Lawn Mon, 13 Feb 2023, 11:41 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP46-130223 ISLAMABAD: February 13 - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the Participants of Ceremony to Commemorate the 50 Years of Unsung Heroes of Democracy in Pakistan in front of Parliament Lawn. APP/FHA APP46-130223 ISLAMABAD