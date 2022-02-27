PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chairman Pakistan People Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing during the long march at Peoples Chowrangi near Mazar-e-Quaid. Sun, 27 Feb 2022, 9:40 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP37-270222 KARACHI: February 27 - Chairman Pakistan People Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing during the long march at Peoples Chowrangi near Mazar-e-Quaid. APP photo Abbas Mehdi APP37-270222 KARACHI: APP38-270222 KARACHI: February 27 – Chairman Pakistan People Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leading Awami March passes through Shahrah-e-Faisal. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP39-270222 KARACHI: February 27 – Chairman Pakistan People Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the participants of Awami March at Mazar-e-Quaid. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi