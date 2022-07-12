Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offering Fateha at the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of Eidul Azha at Ghari Khudda Bakhsh

APP44-110722 LARKANA: July 11 - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offering Fateha at the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of Eidul Azha at Ghari Khudda Bakhsh. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro
LARKANA

