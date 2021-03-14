Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation, Muhammad Bilal Sethi signing new scholarship policy of...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Pakistan Development Foundation, Muhammad Bilal Sethi signing new scholarship policy of the foundation in presence of Member KP Assembly Ms. Rabia Basri and other members of the Special Committee Sun, 14 Mar 2021, 9:28 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-140321 PESHAWAR: March 14 - Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation, Muhammad Bilal Sethi signing new scholarship policy of the foundation in presence of Member KP Assembly Ms. Rabia Basri and other members of the Special Committee. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumAPP27-140321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORMinister for Information and Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fate Ullah Khan giving away winning trophy to captain during prize distribution ceremony of Volleyball Tournament...A view of construction work of Rawal Chowk Interchange underway during development work in Federal CapitalBaloch Culture Day celebrated with renewed spirit