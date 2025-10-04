Chairman OPF Syed Qamar Raza, attended a Pakistani community event hosted by Mr. Khalid Hussain Chaudhry, President of Social Centre Sharjah which was attended by Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Community Welfare Attachés Mr. Imran Shahid, and Mr. Junaid Murtaza, as well as many community members
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.