Chairman of the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Member of the National Assembly Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, and Member of the Provincial Assembly Syed Ali Haider Gilani expressed their condolences and offered Fateha on the passing of former Provincial Minister of Punjab Syed Zaeem Qadri. They extended sympathies to his wife, former Member of the Provincial Assembly Azma Qadri, his son Ali Zaeem Qadri, and his brother Waseem Qadri
