Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani addressing during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022

Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani addressing during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022
APP43-190723 ISLAMABAD: July 19 - Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani addressing during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022. APP/SMR/TZD/ZID
Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani addressing during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022
APP43-190723 ISLAMABAD:
Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani addressing during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022
APP44-190723 ISLAMABAD: July 19 – Chairman PHF Ex-Com Adil Sheraz hands over Report to Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani addressing during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022. APP/SMR/TZD/ZID
Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani addressing during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022
APP45-190723 ISLAMABAD: July 19 – Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani presenting shield to the participant during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022. APP/SMR/TZD/ZID
Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani addressing during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022
APP46-190723 ISLAMABAD: July 19 – Group photo of Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with participants during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022. APP/SMR/TZD/ZID
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR