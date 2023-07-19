PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani addressing during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022 Wed, 19 Jul 2023, 5:45 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP43-190723 ISLAMABAD: July 19 - Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani addressing during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022. APP/SMR/TZD/ZID APP43-190723 ISLAMABAD: APP44-190723 ISLAMABAD: July 19 – Chairman PHF Ex-Com Adil Sheraz hands over Report to Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani addressing during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022. APP/SMR/TZD/ZID APP45-190723 ISLAMABAD: July 19 – Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani presenting shield to the participant during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022. APP/SMR/TZD/ZID APP46-190723 ISLAMABAD: July 19 – Group photo of Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with participants during the launching ceremony of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Annual Report-2022. APP/SMR/TZD/ZID Sponsored Ad